UK honors Olivia Newton-John, Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

LONDON (AP) — Singer Olivia Newton-John and directors Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen all received high honors from the British government Friday. “Grease” star Newton-John was made a dame — the female equivalent of a knight — for her singing and acting and for her charitable work supporting cancer research. Oscar-winning director Mendes of “American […] 👓 View full article

