UK honors Olivia Newton-John, Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
LONDON (AP) — Singer Olivia Newton-John and directors Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen all received high honors from the British government Friday. “Grease” star Newton-John was made a dame — the female equivalent of a knight — for her singing and acting and for her charitable work supporting cancer research. Oscar-winning director Mendes of “American […]
News video: New Year Honours list: Which stars have been recognised?

New Year Honours list: Which stars have been recognised? 00:51

 Household names from the worlds of showbusiness, sport and politics have been recognised alongside a glittering array of figures from the arts, sciences and charity in the New Year Honours list. British-born Australian singer Olivia Newton-John is made a dame for services to charity, cancer research...

The True Story Behind 1917 [Video]The True Story Behind 1917

This is the true story behind "1917", the new war movie from Academy Award winning director Sam Mendes. Just because a film is fictional doesn’t mean that there isn’t a fascinating story behind it...

Sam Mendes' 1917 - Official 'Awards' Trailer [Video]Sam Mendes' 1917 - Official "Awards" Trailer

Check out the official "Awards" trailer for Sam Mendes' 1917 starring George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth and Benedict..

Olivia Newton-John becomes a dame in UK New Year's honors list

Britain has recognized its film-directing and cricketing stars in the New Year's honors list, with a damehood for Olivia Newton-John and knighthoods for Sam...
Olivia Newton-John becomes a dame in UK New Year's honours list

Britain has recognized its film-directing and cricketing stars in the New Year's honours list, with a damehood for Olivia Newton-John and knighthoods for Sam...
