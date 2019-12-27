UK honors Olivia Newton-John, Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen
Friday, 27 December 2019 () LONDON (AP) — Singer Olivia Newton-John and directors Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen all received high honors from the British government Friday. “Grease” star Newton-John was made a dame — the female equivalent of a knight — for her singing and acting and for her charitable work supporting cancer research. Oscar-winning director Mendes of “American […]
