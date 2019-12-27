Global  

Ben Stokes, Jill Scott feature in New Year’s Honors List

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
LONDON (AP) — Ben Stokes and other members of England’s Cricket World Cup-winning squad have been recognized in Britain’s New Year’s Honors List, which also highlighted trailblazers in women’s sport. All-rounder Stokes was awarded an OBE — Officer of the Order of the British Empire — by Queen Elizabeth II after he grabbed the headlines […]
News video: Footballer Jill Scott feared MBE phone-call was parking fine

Footballer Jill Scott feared MBE phone-call was parking fine 02:00

 English professional footballer Jill Scott receives an MBE in the New Year Honours list. Scott says that she was in Marks and Spencer when she received the call and initially thought she was being given a parking fine.

