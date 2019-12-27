Ben Stokes, Jill Scott feature in New Year’s Honors List

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

LONDON (AP) — Ben Stokes and other members of England’s Cricket World Cup-winning squad have been recognized in Britain’s New Year’s Honors List, which also highlighted trailblazers in women’s sport. All-rounder Stokes was awarded an OBE — Officer of the Order of the British Empire — by Queen Elizabeth II after he grabbed the headlines […] 👓 View full article

