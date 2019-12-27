Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nobel laureate Donna Strickland, James Cameron, Inuk actor Johnny Issaluk among Order of Canada appointees

CBC.ca Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A Nobel laureate, a former prime minister and a Hollywood director are just a few of the 120 additions announced in for the New Year’s Day Order of Canada appointments.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chuddles11

Christine Huddleston RT @CBCAlerts: Former prime minister Stephen Harper, director James Cameron and Nobel laureate Donna Strickland to receive the Order of Can… 3 minutes ago

Daniel_Nikpayuk

Daniel-Nikpayuk RT @CBCEdmonton: Nobel laureate Donna Strickland, James Cameron, Inuk actor Johnny Issaluk among Order of Canada appointees https://t.co/lJ… 11 minutes ago

GadflyQuebec

Judyth Mermelstein RT @CBCPolitics: Nobel laureate Donna Strickland, James Cameron, Inuk actor Johnny Issaluk among Order of Canada appointees https://t.co/8l… 28 minutes ago

CBCLondon

CBC London Nobel laureate Donna Strickland, James Cameron, Inuk actor Johnny Issaluk among Order of Canada appointees… https://t.co/HjEW2LxPQq 35 minutes ago

cbcnewsbc

CBC British Columbia Nobel laureate Donna Strickland, James Cameron, Inuk actor Johnny Issaluk among Order of Canada appointees… https://t.co/rHS1JwX1eA 36 minutes ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Nobel laureate Donna Strickland, James Cameron, Inuk actor Johnny Issaluk among Order of Canada appointees -… https://t.co/aYFjqELGK9 40 minutes ago

kathleen_petty

Kathleen Petty Nobel laureate Donna Strickland, James Cameron, Inuk actor Johnny Issaluk among Order of Canada appointees https://t.co/75un2JCmv0 57 minutes ago

r_uwaterloo

/r/uwaterloo bot UW Professor and Nobel Laureate Donna Strickland inducted to the Order of Canada https://t.co/hWxUEeJRGR 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.