£161m Euromillions winner Colin Weir dies aged 71

BBC News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Mr Weir, who won the then-record jackpot along with his wife Chris in 2011, dies after a short illness.
News video: £161 million EuroMillions winner from Scotland dies after short illness

£161 million EuroMillions winner from Scotland dies after short illness 00:36

 The winner of one of the UK's biggest Euromillions jackpots has died after a short illness. Colin Weir and wife Chris, from Largs in North Ayrshire, claimed the £161 million prize in 2011.

UK's biggest lotto winner Colin Weir dies aged 71

UK's biggest lotto winner Colin Weir dies aged 71Scottish dad-of-two Colin and his now ex-wife Christine scooped a whopping £161m in the Euromillions in 2011.
Daily Record

UK's biggest ever Euromillions winner Colin Weir, 71, passes away after short illness

UK's biggest ever Euromillions winner Colin Weir, 71, passes away after short illnessThe dad-of-two, who famously scooped £161m in 2011, has passed away.
Daily Record

meetcolo1

Jamal RT @BBCNews: £161m Euromillions winner Colin Weir dies aged 71 https://t.co/xFCmYD1XGd 15 minutes ago

msnuk

MSN UK £161m Euromillions winner Colin Weir dies aged 71 https://t.co/QmZq9eQQB6 22 minutes ago

NetworkofnewsUK

Networkofnews UK Mr Weir, who won the then-record jackpot along with his wife Chris in 2011, dies after a short illness. https://t.co/eNZkbLFhvQ 37 minutes ago

CollectedTimes

Collected Times £161m Euromillions jackpot winner Colin Weir dies after short illness Stories from 4 sources | Photo via Metro… https://t.co/cqcG63IiFC 1 hour ago

ailsybabe

👌Alina 🇬🇧 RT @my_amigouk: £161m Euromillions winner Colin Weir dies aged 71 https://t.co/2S3mcLzU1o @BBCNews https://t.co/11TMVodc7f 1 hour ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO £161m Euromillions winner Colin Weir dies aged 71 https://t.co/2S3mcLzU1o @BBCNews https://t.co/11TMVodc7f 1 hour ago

OsessyCFC

Osessy Murphy RT @SportLover2014: BBC News - £161m Euromillions winner Colin Weir dies aged 71 https://t.co/jHHXfDnJrH 1 hour ago

trimble2k

John McDonald BBC News - £161m Euromillions winner Colin Weir dies aged 71 https://t.co/JXARkN6vd4 1 hour ago

