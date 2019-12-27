Global  

Legendary radio host Don Imus dies at age 79 after being hospitalized since Christmas Eve

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Legendary radio personality Don Imus died Friday at the age of 79. He was hospitalized on Christmas Eve.
News video: Don Imus, Longtime Controversial Radio Personality, Dies At 79 In Texas

 Controversial radio personality Don Imus has died at the age of 79 in College Station, Texas.

Legendary Radio Personality Don Imus Dies At Age 79

Imus was the host of Imus in the Morning for nearly 50 years -- with the program getting its start in the late 1960s.
CBS 2

Former radio host Don Imus dies at age 79

Don Imus gained both fame and notoriety for his news-making interviews, edgy comedy bits, drug and alcohol problems, long-running feud with radio host Howard...
CBS News

