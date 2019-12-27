Global  

Duchess of Cambridge praises UK midwives' 'amazing work'

BBC News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
"You are there for women at their most vulnerable," the Duchess of Cambridge says in an open letter to midwives.
Kate Middleton: 2 Days Secretly Shadowing Midwives [Video]Kate Middleton: 2 Days Secretly Shadowing Midwives

Kate Middleton reportedly spent two days secretly shadowing midwives and workers in a London maternity ward. Magazine that during her time in the hospital, the mom of three "divided her time on the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Duchess of Cambridge's work experience at London hospital [Video]Duchess of Cambridge's work experience at London hospital

The Duchess of Cambridge spent time in antenatal, postnatal, and labour wards while on work experience at a London hospital for two days this week.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published

