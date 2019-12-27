Global  

Judge blocks California’s alligator ban after Louisiana sues

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a California law banning the import and sale of alligator and crocodile products. U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller also scheduled an April 24 hearing on Louisiana’s request for a longer-lasting order called a preliminary injunction. “The temporary restraining order is the first step in […]
