Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Democrat Warren's U.S. presidential campaign issues fundraising plea

Reuters Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign told supporters on Friday its fundraising haul stands at just over $17 million and made a plea for more donations with just days left in the fourth quarter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren Still Struggling In The Polls [Video]Warren Still Struggling In The Polls

Elizabeth Warren's Presidential Campaign is taking on corruption. However, she is still struggling in the polls. Before the December presidential debate Warren was in a downward spiral. It does not..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Donald Glover fundraising for 2020 candidate Andrew Yang [Video]Donald Glover fundraising for 2020 candidate Andrew Yang

The 'Atlanta' star is coordinating with Yang's campaign for an event in Los Angeles. It is on December 19, the same day as the final Democratic presidential debate of 2019.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Warren vs. Buttigieg: Why they were fighting about campaign finance and a wine cave at the debate

Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren dueled over campaign finance during the December Democratic presidential primary debate, presenting two contrasting...
PolitiFact

Seeking fresh momentum, Democrat Warren recalibrates 'Medicare for All' rhetoric

Elizabeth Warren has recalibrated her rhetoric on Medicare for All, as concerns about her support for replacing private insurance with a government-run plan...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.