'Like a meteorite': New Russian weapon travels 27 times speed of sound

The Age Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Russia's defence minister has advised the President that the country's new Avangard hypersonic missile has been deployed for the first time.
Recent related news from verified sources

Russia's new hypersonic missile 'can travel 27 times faster than the speed of sound'

Country leads world in engineering new class of weapons, claims Vladimir Putin
Independent

Russia Deploys Hypersonic Weapon, Potentially Renewing Arms Race

The new Russian weapon system flies at superfast speeds and can evade traditional missile defense systems. The United States is trying to catch up.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •WorldNews

shasmull

shasmull RT @Shaunjo78411562: 'Like a meteorite': New Russian weapon travels 27 times speed of sound https://t.co/BxHPlqPx41 #VladimirPutin #Avangar… 16 minutes ago

Shaunjo78411562

Shaun jones 'Like a meteorite': New Russian weapon travels 27 times speed of sound https://t.co/BxHPlqPx41 #VladimirPutin… https://t.co/D54FGZfTr5 17 minutes ago

Awoken51

StephenFiyalko ALAS BABYLON Why wouldn't #Putin use his advantage? A #hypersonic missile traveling at 47 times the speed of sound.… https://t.co/uW57D3kq74 20 minutes ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ 'Like a meteorite': New Russian weapon travels 27 times speed of sound https://t.co/b1BNLLaFkV | @theage https://t.co/4reizfiyq4 34 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web 'Like a meteorite': New Russian weapon travels 27 times speed of sound https://t.co/qAaWfQkLpL https://t.co/6TBmVVkF4w 45 minutes ago

trading24h

trading24h RT @stltoday: New Russian weapon can travel 27 times the speed of sound. "It heads to target like a meteorite, like a fireball," Putin says… 8 hours ago

stltoday

St. Louis Post-Dispatch New Russian weapon can travel 27 times the speed of sound. "It heads to target like a meteorite, like a fireball,"… https://t.co/s9xZl8fYM0 8 hours ago

