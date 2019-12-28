Sue Lyon, Star of ‘Lolita,’ Is Dead at 73

She was 14 when she was cast in the title role of Stanley Kubrick’s 1962 film of the Nabokov novel. It remained her best-known credit.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Sue Lyon Dead - Star of Stanley Kubrick's 'Lolita' Dies at 78 Sue Lyon, the star of Lolita, has sadly passed away. The 78-year-old actress’ death was confirmed by friend Phil Syracopoulos, who told the NY Times that she...

Just Jared 2 hours ago



Sue Lyon, star of Stanley Kubrik's ‘Lolita’ film, dies at 73 Lyon starred in the controversial film about a middle-aged man's obsession with a young girl.

Sydney Morning Herald 3 hours ago





Tweets about this