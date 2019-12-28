Global  

Ex-Disney actor: Judge in sex crime case has anti-gay bias

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former Disney Channel actor charged with trying to have sex with a 13-year-old boy in Salt Lake City contends he can’t get a fair trail because the judge handling his case is biased against gay people. An attorney for actor Stoney Westmoreland said in court documents filed last month […]
