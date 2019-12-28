Deplorable 71 RT @T_S_P_O_O_K_Y: Look who is acting like he is above the law now: Quid Pro Quo @JoeBiden: says he would not comply with a Senate subpoena… 13 seconds ago JeanneJ64 RT @TomFitton: Biden says he would not comply with a Senate subpoena in the impeachment trial of President @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/pD… 55 seconds ago Jen Gassman RT @PatTheBerner: Joe "most electable" Biden says he won't comply with a subpoena. For fucks sake people, this is part of why Trump was imp… 3 minutes ago 🎄Mx. Brian Latimerry Christmas 🎄 RT @seungminkim: Biden says he would not comply with a Senate subpoena in the impeachment trial of President Trump https://t.co/4wU1kZBNnW… 3 minutes ago Cinta RT @thor_benson: This is a mistake. You don't respond to a president who is disregarding lawful subpoenas by disregarding subpoenas. https… 4 minutes ago Janet Milko RT @thehill: WATCH: “You guys are going to cover for three weeks anything that I said. And (Trump’s) going to get away." Biden said. "This… 6 minutes ago