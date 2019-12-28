Global  

Biden says he would not comply with a Senate subpoena in the impeachment trial of President Trump

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Joe Biden said any attempt to force his testimony on impeachment would be 'specious' and an attempt to take focus away from President Donald Trump.
