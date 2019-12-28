Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man charged over fire as firefighters prepare for worsening weather

The Age Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
A 71-year-old South Coast man has been charged at his property over allegedly lighting a fire without a permit that became the Araluen Road blaze, now more than 100 hectares in size.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: Man Dies In Apartment Fire

Man Dies In Apartment Fire 01:15

 Firefighters had to pull a person out of an apartment fire in south Sacramento on Thursday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese motorist shouts to stop woman after her car catches fire on road [Video]Chinese motorist shouts to stop woman after her car catches fire on road

A heroic motorist shouted to stop a woman after her car caught on fire on a road in southern China. In the video, shot in the city of Guangzhou in Guangdong Province on January 5, a fire suddenly..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:47Published

Encinitas fire kills one man, neighbors say there is an increase in crime, fires, homelessness [Video]Encinitas fire kills one man, neighbors say there is an increase in crime, fires, homelessness

Encinitas fire kills one man, neighbors say there is an increase in crime, fires, homelessness

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian firefighters get brief reprieve as death toll rises

Fire threats eased in parts of southeastern Australia on Sunday after a horror day of blazes that killed one man and injured four firefighters, but authorities...
Reuters India

Australian bushfires ease on cooler weather, death toll rises

A weather change eased fire threats in southeastern Australia on Sunday after a horror day of blazes that killed one man and injured four firefighters, though...
Reuters


Tweets about this

jha444

Jen 😷 @james00000001 And these dead shits 👇 https://t.co/UpzPNGlF2H 3 days ago

jooce8891

jooce. @Alisoninlibrary @newscomauHQ @gillyreads https://t.co/QHInVuf6Gf here is some more 6 days ago

tanyadrayton9

Tanya Drayton RT @smh: A 71-year-old South Coast man has been charged over allegedly lighting a fire without a permit at his property that became the Ara… 6 days ago

RUserio26688154

RU serious RT @Peter90666913: Firebugs ooops sorry ⁦@GretaThunberg⁩ ‘climatechange’ at it again.....good news we can end #climatechange by stopping li… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.