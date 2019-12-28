Brady, Favre, Montana, Manning among All-Time Team QBs

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

You have first pick for the NFL’s All-Time Team’s quarterback. The 10 possibilities are Joe Montana, Tom Brady, Johnny Unitas, Otto Graham, Sammy Baugh, John Elway, Peyton Manning, Roger Staubach, Brett Favre and Dan Marino. Have fun. Members of a special panel of 26 selected all of them for the position as part of the […] 👓 View full article

