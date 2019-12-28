'Queen' Sherrock bows out but she's already changed the face of darts

One only need see the blonde-wigged, pink-shirted Fallon Sherrock lookalikes dotted around Alexandra Palace to see the impact she has had on this sport.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Darts: Fallon Sherrock historic World Championship run comes to an end Fallon Sherrock's fairytale run at the PDC World Championship came to an end in the third round as she fell to a 4-2 defeat to 22nd seed Chris Dobey at a raucous Alexandra Palace. The 25-year-old.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published 7 hours ago Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts Fallon Sherrock says female darts players need more opportunities as she became the first woman ever to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship. The 25-year-old, who was one of only two women.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:09Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Darts: Sherrock continues fairytale run as 'Queen of the Palace' Fallon Sherrock continued to provide shockwaves in the male-dominated world of darts, producing a stellar display to defeat one of the best players in the game,...

Reuters 6 days ago



Fallon Sherrock 'almost falls off stage’ after PDC World Darts Championship dream ends Fallon Sherrock has been dubbed 'the Queen of Alexandra Palace' after he run at the tournament but she was knocked out by Chris Dobey on Friday

Daily Star 10 hours ago





Tweets about this