Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Queen' Sherrock bows out but she's already changed the face of darts

Sydney Morning Herald Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
One only need see the blonde-wigged, pink-shirted Fallon Sherrock lookalikes dotted around Alexandra Palace to see the impact she has had on this sport.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Darts: Fallon Sherrock historic World Championship run comes to an end [Video]Darts: Fallon Sherrock historic World Championship run comes to an end

Fallon Sherrock's fairytale run at the PDC World Championship came to an end in the third round as she fell to a 4-2 defeat to 22nd seed Chris Dobey at a raucous Alexandra Palace. The 25-year-old..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts [Video]Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts

Fallon Sherrock says female darts players need more opportunities as she became the first woman ever to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship. The 25-year-old, who was one of only two women..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Darts: Sherrock continues fairytale run as 'Queen of the Palace'

Fallon Sherrock continued to provide shockwaves in the male-dominated world of darts, producing a stellar display to defeat one of the best players in the game,...
Reuters

Fallon Sherrock 'almost falls off stage’ after PDC World Darts Championship dream ends

Fallon Sherrock 'almost falls off stage’ after PDC World Darts Championship dream endsFallon Sherrock has been dubbed 'the Queen of Alexandra Palace' after he run at the tournament but she was knocked out by Chris Dobey on Friday
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.