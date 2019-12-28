Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Honours for England's World Cup winning cricketers, Clive Lloyd earns a knighthood

The Age Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Four England cricketers who helped the side win their first ever 50-over World Cup title in July have been recognised in the annual New Year Honours list.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe Named 2019 Ballon d'Or Winners [Video]Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe Named 2019 Ballon d'Or Winners

Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe Named 2019 Ballon d'Or Winners. Messi won the Ballon d'Or for a record sixth time. while Rapinoe was named the second ever women's Ballon d'Or winner. The 64th..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published

‘England have evolved since World Cup’ [Video]‘England have evolved since World Cup’

Roberto Martinez believes both England and Belgium have ‘evolved and improved’ since reaching the semi-finals of last summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

England World Cup winner Peters dies aged 76

Martin Peters, who was part of the England team that won the 1966 World Cup on home soil, has died aged 76. The midfielder scored England’s second in a 4-2...
SoccerNews.com

England World Cup winner Martin Peters passes away

Peters was a key part of the squad that won England's only World Cup back in 1966, scoring the second goal in the final. The post England World Cup winner...
Team Talk


Tweets about this

ah_doong

Tony Doong RT @BBCBreaking: Grease star Olivia Newton-John and four members of England's Cricket World Cup winning squad in New Year Honours https://t… 21 minutes ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK England's World Cup winning cricketers named in New Year Honours list https://t.co/cfRVVqOVSn https://t.co/lVR43TwXYH 1 hour ago

ococco01

Oliver Concepcion I've just posted on my Blog about: England's World Cup winning cricketers named in New Year Honours list https://t.co/mRXoS05bK2 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.