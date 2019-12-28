Global  

Warne's selection curve ball: Drop Lyon and play Swepson

The Age Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Shane Warne is determined fellow leg-spinner Mitch Swepson should play in next week's third Test, and has even suggested Nathan Lyon be rested.
