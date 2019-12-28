Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mond leads A&M to 24-21 win over Oklahoma St. in Texas Bowl

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — Kellen Mond ran for a career-high 117 yards and threw a touchdown pass as Texas A&M scored 24 straight points to overcome an early deficit and beat Oklahoma State 24-21 in the Texas Bowl on Friday night. Mond ran 67 yards to give the Aggies (8-5) a 21-14 lead early in the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mike Gundy on Chuba Hubbard [Video]Mike Gundy on Chuba Hubbard

Mike Gundy talks about his bowl game success and Chuba Hubbard's decision to play in the Texas Bowl.

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:41Published

Alamo Bowl Preview: Can Texas Salvage Season With Win Over #11 Utah? [Video]Alamo Bowl Preview: Can Texas Salvage Season With Win Over #11 Utah?

KTVT sports anchor Keith Russell breaks down the Valero Alamo Bowl matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Utah Utes. He explains why he believes the Longhorns will 'go out with a whimper.' Katie..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mond leads A&M to 24-21 win over Oklahoma St. in Texas Bowl

Mond leads A&M to 24-21 win over Oklahoma St. in Texas BowlMond leads A&M to 24-21 win over Oklahoma St. in Texas Bowl
FOX Sports

Hubbard leads Oklahoma State against Texas A&M in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (AP) — At a time when many college stars skip bowl games, Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard bucked the trend. He’ll be there Friday when the Cowboys...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BrentZwerneman

Brent Zwerneman Kellen Mond leads Texas A&M past Oklahoma State in @academy Texas Bowl: https://t.co/id2A9DP3SK via @houstonchron 31 seconds ago

HoustonChron

Houston Chronicle Kellen Mond leads Texas A&M past OSU in Texas Bowl https://t.co/LCEZv2cA1d 2 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Mond leads A&M to 24-21 win over Oklahoma St. in Texas Bowl https://t.co/sbflVeBG0l https://t.co/JYhAy3gu6x 3 minutes ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Mond leads A&M to 24-21 win over Oklahoma St. in Texas Bowl https://t.co/kKUAtlsnZM https://t.co/W9yS0bpm6V 9 minutes ago

iMustPandaLean

Panda Da Pimp RT @SidelineReport_: TOUCHDOWN TEXAS A&M👢 Kellen Mond oh my goodness! 67 yards to the house! 21-14 Texas A&M leads #TexasBowl (🎥via @espn… 38 minutes ago

SportsLine

SportsLine Kellen Mond takes it to the house and Texas A&M (-5) now leads Oklahoma State 21-14 with 10:40 left in the 4th quar… https://t.co/SZr2j1ETTd 57 minutes ago

SidelineReport_

The Sideline Report TOUCHDOWN TEXAS A&M👢 Kellen Mond oh my goodness! 67 yards to the house! 21-14 Texas A&M leads #TexasBowl (🎥via… https://t.co/PrEzBruyUY 59 minutes ago

BigSargeSportz

SPORTZ TALK WITH BIG SARGE Another mistake by the Aggies and this time in the redzone. Mond and Spiller have difficulty on the handoff and the… https://t.co/NtoVFVhdIp 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.