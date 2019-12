Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 18 minutes ago )

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Devils defenseman Damon Severson backhanded the puck into his own net in overtime, gifting the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 win over New Jersey on Friday night for their season-best sixth straight victory. Severson got the puck after Toronto’s William Nylander lost control while driving toward New Jersey’s net. The 25-year-old […] 👓 View full article