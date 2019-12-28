Global  

Zibanejad, Lundqvist lead Rangers to 5-3 win over Hurricanes

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had two goals and an assist, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 39 shots, and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Friday night. Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Strome also scored to help New York […]
