Bergeron’s 3rd straight 2-goal game lifts Bruins over Sabres

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored two goals for the third consecutive game, and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 on Friday night. Bergeron became the fifth player in Bruins history to score two goals in at least three games and the first Bruin since Cam Neely in 1988-89 to accomplish the […]
News video: Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights

Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights 02:40

 Watch the Game Highlights from Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins, 12/27/2019

