Sometimes Justin Bieber will rent the ice at the historic, century-old Allman Arena in his hometown of Stratford, Ont., and play pick-up hockey with his pals. On Boxing Day his pals happened to include Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and Tyson Barrie.



Recent related videos from verified sources Justin Bieber settles lawsuit with alleged assault victim Justin Bieber has reached a settlement deal with a man who accused him of assault in Cleveland, Ohio in 2016. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published on November 12, 2019 Despacito | From The Charts to The Football Terraces Despacito isn't just one of the biggest songs of the year, it's also one of the most popular songs heard on the football terrace. Here the story how it became a football phenomenon. Subscribe to.. Credit: Copa90 Duration: 06:33Published on November 5, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Drake Is Hilariously Jealous of Justin Bieber Hanging With the Toronto Maple Leafs: See the Pic Jealous, eh? On Friday (Dec. 27), Drake posted a hilarious, homemade meme in response to fellow Canadian Justin Bieber hanging out with the...

Billboard.com 9 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Canadian Refugees In Justin Bieber's hometown, a shinny game pulls Maple Leaf pros: Mansbridge https://t.co/H0gCmm9wre 8 minutes ago