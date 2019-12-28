Global  

Tom Watson stood down over Labour Party 'brutality'

BBC News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The former deputy party leader says constant criticism and hostility informed his decision to quit.
Tom Watson quits as Labour deputy leader [Video]Tom Watson quits as Labour deputy leader

Tom Watson has announced that he is stepping down as deputy leader of the Labour Party. In a shock announcement, Mr Watson said that he would not be seeking re-election as an MP in the forthcoming..

Tom Challenges The Labour MP Who Called Trump's Corbyn Criticism A 'Clincher' For His Party [Video]Tom Challenges The Labour MP Who Called Trump's Corbyn Criticism A "Clincher" For His Party

Tom Challenges The Labour MP Who Called Trump's Corbyn Criticism A "Clincher" For His Party

Scots Jeremy Corbyn-critic MP Ian Murray to run for deputy leader of Labour Party

Scots Jeremy Corbyn-critic MP Ian Murray to run for deputy leader of Labour PartyThe sole MP for the party in Scotland wants to ensure that 'the voice of Labour in the country is heard by the UK party' as he signals his intentions to take the...
Daily Record

montecr99098022

monte cristo RT @BBCPolitics: Tom Watson stood down over Labour Party 'brutality' https://t.co/XMDFUbORXC 4 minutes ago

PoliticeStiri

Stiri Politice Tom Watson stood down over Labour Party 'brutality': The former deputy party leader says constant criticism and hos… https://t.co/0cKGwKAh98 14 minutes ago

michael75lewis

✊🏻 M I C H A E L ✊🏻 L E W I S ✊🏻 ♿️ Socialist🌹 RT @BBCNews: Tom Watson stood down over Labour Party 'brutality' https://t.co/RnSL1Z3qhi 15 minutes ago

Gaudiumng

Gaudium Tom Watson stood down over Labour Party ‘brutality’ https://t.co/lsY5zzGfRm https://t.co/w0CJFxspT4 51 minutes ago

worldnewshill

worldnewshill Tom Watson stood down over Labour Party 'brutality' https://t.co/JyqgN4fwYN https://t.co/hzDOwJkao3 1 hour ago

bendypragnell

Bendypragnell Tom Watson stood down over Labour Party 'brutality': The former deputy party leader says constant criticism and hos… https://t.co/DJs2YpC90e 1 hour ago

Redpolitics

Stuart Thomson Tom Watson stood down over Labour Party 'brutality' https://t.co/2obYhR7jk5 1 hour ago

iamdjxbazz

𝐃𝐉𝐗𝐁𝐀𝐙𝐙 || 𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Tom Watson stood down over Labour Party ‘brutality’ https://t.co/RpfCarH2FC https://t.co/NJoRbuumqv 1 hour ago

