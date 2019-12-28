Global  

Thai SEAL dies of blood infection a year after cave rescue

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai navy SEAL who was part of the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave has died of a blood infection contracted during the risky operation, the Royal Thai Navy said. Petty Officer 1st Class Bayroot Pakbara was receiving treatment but his condition worsened after […]
Thai Diver Involved In Cave Rescue Dies From Infection Contracted During Operation

Thai Diver Involved In Cave Rescue Dies From Infection Contracted During Operation

A Thai dive from the cave rescue has died.

 A Thai dive from the cave rescue has died.

