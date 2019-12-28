Global  

Legendary shock jock Don Imus: 5 incendiary moments heard 'round the world

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Don Imus was a polarizing radio host who pushed boundaries on the airwaves for decades. Here are five incendiary Imus moments heard 'round the world.
News video: Don Imus, Longtime Host Of 'Imus In The Morning', Dies At Age 79

Don Imus, Longtime Host Of 'Imus In The Morning', Dies At Age 79 00:32

 Shock jock Don Imus has died at the age of 79 following a three-day hospitalization in Texas.

DJ Don Imus Dead At 79 [Video]DJ Don Imus Dead At 79

According to Politico.com, DJ Don Imus has died. Imus died in the early morning at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas. This is after being hospitalized since Christmas..

Don Imus, Longtime Controversial Radio Personality, Dies At 79 In Texas [Video]Don Imus, Longtime Controversial Radio Personality, Dies At 79 In Texas

Controversial radio personality Don Imus has died at the age of 79 in College Station, Texas.

Legendary radio host Don Imus dies at age 79 after being hospitalized since Christmas Eve

Legendary radio personality Don Imus died Friday at the age of 79. He was hospitalized on Christmas Eve.
Legendary Radio Personality Don Imus Dies At Age 79

Imus was the host of Imus in the Morning for nearly 50 years -- with the program getting its start in the late 1960s.
