Chochilino Katie Holmes shares rare photo with her mini-me daughter Suri Cruise https://t.co/KL5NGXGp9I 39 minutes ago Access Katie Holmes is enjoying the holidays with her favorite girl! https://t.co/r6tIAiQbLw 1 hour ago ⓔⓛⓛⓐ RT @enews: Katie Holmes Shares Rare Picture With Lookalike Daughter Suri Cruise https://t.co/XpfoGiSjbb 1 hour ago The Blast Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise are too cute! https://t.co/2t3XBPSKo3 2 hours ago USA TODAY Life #KatieHolmes and her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, share smiles in the black-and-white photo. https://t.co/TwG8GoZDEi 2 hours ago Anthony Fiato Katie Holmes Shares Rare Selfie With 13-Year-Old Look-Alike Daughter Suri Cruise https://t.co/J07gZIzyrb https://t.co/gqJnPFIQyj 2 hours ago Gina Lawriw Katie Holmes Shares Rare Selfie With 13 Year Old Look Alike Daughter Suri Cruise https://t.co/BiVpDVgegG #accessonline via @accessonline 2 hours ago Gina Lawriw Katie Holmes Shares Rare Selfie With Her, Tom Cruise's 13-Year-Old Daughter Suri https://t.co/pqAEB6xXNW 3 hours ago