Perron scores in OT, Blues win 7th straight 5-4 over Jets

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — David Perron scored 3:14 into overtime and the St. Louis Blues extended their winning streak to seven games with a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Perron took advantage of a giveaway by Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele. He went in alone and beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck for […]
Blues best Jets 5-4 in OT for seventh straight victory

Blues best Jets 5-4 in OT for seventh straight victoryDavid Perron scored 3:14 into overtime and the St. Louis Blues extended their winning streak to seven games with a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets.
FOX Sports

Berube on Perron and his success in OT: ‘He finds a way’

Berube on Perron and his success in OT: ‘He finds a way’Berube on the Blues' OT win over the Jets: "I thought overall we were competitive. I thought guys worked hard. I thought we created a lot of opportunities...
FOX Sports


