Galchenyuk scores, Penguins thump ailing Predators 5-2

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alex Galchenyuk scored his third goal of the season, Tristan Jarry made 30 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the banged up Nashville Predators 5-2 Friday night. Dominik Simon, Teddy Blueger, Bryan Rust and Juuso Riikola also scored for the Penguins, who have won five of six. Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne […]
