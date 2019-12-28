Global  

US military base blares false alarm amid N Korea concerns

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A U.S. military base in South Korea accidentally blared an alert siren instead of a bugle call, causing a brief scare just as the U.S. and its allies are monitoring for signs of a provocation from North Korea, which has warned it could send a “Christmas gift” over deadlocked nuclear […]
News video: Emergency Sirens Played Instead of Taps in ‘Human Error’ at U.S. Base in South Korea

Emergency Sirens Played Instead of Taps in ‘Human Error’ at U.S. Base in South Korea 00:51

 With tensions already high due to North Korea promising a “Christmas gift” to America, a U.S. military base accidentally sounded the alarm instead of taps. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump [Video]N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully," amid concerns in the United States that..

Kim Jong Un Attends Military Meeting to Possibly 'Boost' Country's Miltiary [Video]Kim Jong Un Attends Military Meeting to Possibly 'Boost' Country's Miltiary

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting of top military officials. According to the state news agency, they discussed boosting the country’s military capability. Yet the agency did not report..

US base near North Korea accidentally sounds attack alarm instead of bugle call


Telegraph.co.uk

A U.S. base near North Korea accidentally blared an emergency siren — instead of taps

A U.S. Army base in South Korea accidentally blasted an emergency siren Thursday night instead of the somber notes of taps, officials said, igniting brief panic...
Seattle Times


