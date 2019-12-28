US military base blares false alarm amid N Korea concerns

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A U.S. military base in South Korea accidentally blared an alert siren instead of a bugle call, causing a brief scare just as the U.S. and its allies are monitoring for signs of a provocation from North Korea, which has warned it could send a “Christmas gift” over deadlocked nuclear […] 👓 View full article

