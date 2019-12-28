Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Remains of six people recovered after sightseeing helicopter crashes in Hawaii

SBS Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The victims' identities have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Minnesota National Guard Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes In Stearns County; 3 People On Board [Video]Minnesota National Guard Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes In Stearns County; 3 People On Board

A Minnesota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed Thursday afternoon in Stearns County, with three people on board, Mary McGuire reports (2:28). WCCO 4 News At 5 – Dec. 5, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:28Published

Speeding Drivers In Grand County Getting Hefty Speeding Tickets [Video]Speeding Drivers In Grand County Getting Hefty Speeding Tickets

The Colorado State Patrol says six people died in six separate crashes on state roads over a 12-hour period this past weekend.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Remains of 6 people onboard crashed chopper found in Hawaii

Honolulu, Dec 28 (IANS) The remains of six people onboard a helicopter that crashed while returning from a sightseeing tour in Hawaii have been recovered,...
Sify


Tweets about this

woods353

William A. Woods RT @nbcwashington: Update: Remains of six people recovered after Hawaii helicopter crash https://t.co/CmHmb3b2SE 2 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen Remains of six people recovered after sightseeing helicopter crashes in Hawaii - https://t.co/yGj4yUyCYL 2 hours ago

3wombats

Battle Weary Wombat #Army RT @SBSNews: The remains of six people have been found at the crash site of a tour helicopter which went missing in Hawaii. https://t.co/OJ… 2 hours ago

SBSNews

SBS News The remains of six people have been found at the crash site of a tour helicopter which went missing in Hawaii. https://t.co/OJm2ADbpTc 2 hours ago

Graphenes1

Graphenes Remains of 6 people found after Hawaii helicopter crash. Officials said Friday that there are no indications of sur… https://t.co/2psKaAFB1U 4 hours ago

nbcwashington

NBCWashington Update: Remains of six people recovered after Hawaii helicopter crash https://t.co/CmHmb3b2SE 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.