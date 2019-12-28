Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Finch self-critical as Renegades look to end slump

The Age Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Aaron Finch has turned the blowtorch onto himself as the “desperate” Melbourne Renegades seek to snap their winless streak at the start of the Big Bash League season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cooper_grech

Cooper Grech RT @theagesport: The defending champions have started the season with three consecutive defeats, leaving them at the bottom of the ladder a… 1 day ago

theagesport

The Age Sport The defending champions have started the season with three consecutive defeats, leaving them at the bottom of the l… https://t.co/jRo103pyZ4 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.