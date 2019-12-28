Global  

U.S. military base blares false alarm amid N. Korea concerns

Saturday, 28 December 2019
The siren at Camp Casey, which is near the border with North Korea, went off by “human error” at around 10 p.m. on Thursday, said Lt. Col. Martyn Crighton, a public affairs officer for the 2nd Infantry Division.
News video: Emergency Sirens Played Instead of Taps in ‘Human Error’ at U.S. Base in South Korea

Emergency Sirens Played Instead of Taps in ‘Human Error’ at U.S. Base in South Korea 00:51

 With tensions already high due to North Korea promising a “Christmas gift” to America, a U.S. military base accidentally sounded the alarm instead of taps. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

US military base blares false alarm amid N Korea concerns

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A U.S. military base in South Korea accidentally blared an alert siren instead of a bugle call, causing a brief scare just as the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The Age

