Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Good Newwz' Box Office Early Estimates: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit, Kiara's film mints close to Rs 20 crore

DNA Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz opened to good 25% occupancy
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani

Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani 04:55

 Good Newwz brings glad tidings – we get a talented cast led by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a story that resonates with parents and those desperate to begin their family, and a delightful mix of comedy and emotions that never gets preachy.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tinsel town arrives to attend screening of Good Newwz in Mumbai [Video]Tinsel town arrives to attend screening of Good Newwz in Mumbai

Tinsel town arrives to attend screening of Good Newwz in Mumbai

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published

Public Review| 'Good Newwz': Akshay, Kareena starrer comedy drama [Video]Public Review| 'Good Newwz': Akshay, Kareena starrer comedy drama

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer "Good Newwz" finally hit the theaters today. The film is a laugh riot, family drama .

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Good Newwz stars reveal their New Year plans

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Good Newwz’ is all set to hit the theatres this week and the film has already started...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Good Newwz box office occupancy report: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's film starts on a good note

The occupancy in the multiplexes is very compared to single screens as Good Newwz is primarily targeted towards metro-cities. Since positive reviews are flowing...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

twtlikeakhiladi

Ankush Chaudhary RT @dna: '#GoodNewwz' Box Office Early Estimates: #AkshayKumar, #KareenaKapoor, #DiljitDosanjh, #KiaraAdvani's film mints close to Rs 20 cr… 13 minutes ago

dna

DNA '#GoodNewwz' Box Office Early Estimates: #AkshayKumar, #KareenaKapoor, #DiljitDosanjh, #KiaraAdvani's film mints cl… https://t.co/zDF1MOJktu 21 minutes ago

aju_agranayak

Aju Agranayak RT @Koimoi: Good Newwz Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: The Comedy Drama Records A Strong Day 1 @akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosan… 1 hour ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Good Newwz Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: The Comedy Drama Records A Strong Day 1 @akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan… https://t.co/fKsuMgEYJZ 3 hours ago

Sam__Says__

Sam RT @bollywood_life: Good Newwz box office collection day 1 early estimates: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's film enjoys an excellent open… 8 hours ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Good Newwz box office collection day 1 early estimates: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's film enjoys an excellent… https://t.co/ZXerX4nqLK 10 hours ago

FilmyContent

Filmy Content #AkshayKumar’s #GoodNewwz Early Box Office Estimates https://t.co/JemWbRTijv 12 hours ago

D9panshuBh1tia

Dipanshu RT @bombaytimes: The much awaited movie is expected to have a flying start in the domestic circuit! #GoodNewwz https://t.co/QY3VZUzEQZ 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.