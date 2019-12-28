Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Comanche wins Sydney to Hobart but bike versus boat race continues

The Age Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Comanche has taken home her third line honours title at the 75th Sydney to Hobart, with a tactical "gamble" paying off for the race favourites.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Bike versus boat: creative mates face off in race to Hobart

Touch rugby mates Murray Owen and Andrew McKay are facing off in the ultimate Sydney to Hobart challenge, with McKay captaining his own crew of cyclists in an...
Sydney Morning Herald

Scallywag and Comanche lead Sydney to Hobart yacht race

SYDNEY (AP) — Hong Kong yacht Scallywag had a narrow lead over Comanche early Friday as the Sydney to Hobart race was slowed by light winds on its first night...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

913sportfm

91.3 SportFM ICYMI --> Comanche wins Sydney to Hobart line honours https://t.co/2muUm1HoTY 9 minutes ago

LodgeTony

Tony Lodge RT @10NewsFirst: Comanche has won the 75th Sydney To Hobart crossing the finish line at around 7.30am (AEDT) on Saturday morning, claiming… 33 minutes ago

10NewsFirst

10 News First Comanche has won the 75th Sydney To Hobart crossing the finish line at around 7.30am (AEDT) on Saturday morning, cl… https://t.co/hcbaHJdvCG 38 minutes ago

KennyWadeMusic

Kenny Wade Comanche wins 75th Sydney to Hobart race, InfoTrack in 2nd https://t.co/DheSzMAIu7 #Sports https://t.co/yTqAcSkvSm https://t.co/0OmHmGnGWQ 52 minutes ago

DennisPassa

Dennis Passa Comanche wins 75th Sydney to Hobart yacht race. It was the third win for the super maxi in the annual ocean classic. https://t.co/STGEBmJnza 2 hours ago

1NewsSportNZ

1 NEWS - Sport Comanche wins Sydney to Hobart yacht race https://t.co/K4o9nk1vmj https://t.co/kp9MstbOSu 3 hours ago

Cassie638

Cassie Wynne RT @10NewsFirst: BREAKING: Comanche has won the 75th Sydney to Hobart crossing the finish line on Saturday morning, and claiming its third… 3 hours ago

Cristin57273685

Cristina Ocampo RT @spinph: Comanche claims Sydney to Hobart yacht race line honors for the third time https://t.co/ERZFJ20uXw via @SpinPh 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.