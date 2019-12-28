With one year of 'Simmba', Rohit Shetty Cop Universe new video creates fireworks on internet

Britain recognized Olivia Newton-John as a dame in England in the New Year’s honors list. Newton-John is known for the 1978 musical “Grease” where she sang “You’re the One that I Want.”..

Small Businesses Brace for Higher Minimum Wage With New Year New Year Day will bring a minimum wage increase for the state and any number of California cities. In some places, like Menlo Park, the increase will be a significant one. Wilson Walker reports... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:11Published 4 hours ago