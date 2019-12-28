Global  

With one year of 'Simmba', Rohit Shetty Cop Universe new video creates fireworks on internet

DNA Saturday, 28 December 2019
While Simmba completed a year, Rohit Shetty introduced a new video giving a glimpse of Sooryavanshi with Simmba and Singham
Indian Express

