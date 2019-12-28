Texas sheriff: 2 dead, multiple shot in music video ‘ambush’
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () HOUSTON (AP) — Two people were shot and killed and multiple others were wounded when a group filming a music video was “ambushed” near Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. After holding a media briefing in which he said two people were killed and four wounded, Gonzalez in a tweet revised the total number […]
In the words of Poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, "Music is the universal language of all mankind." For Tenor Saxophonist Dusty Rhodes, this is the anthem that he lives by. Prior to embracing the magic..