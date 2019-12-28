Global  

Texas sheriff: 2 dead, multiple shot in music video ‘ambush’

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — Two people were shot and killed and multiple others were wounded when a group filming a music video was “ambushed” near Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. After holding a media briefing in which he said two people were killed and four wounded, Gonzalez in a tweet revised the total number […]
Police investigate Houston shooting on music video set

At least two people are dead and six others were injured in a shooting near Houston, Texas, that police describe as an ""ambush."" The incident happened in the...
CBS News

8 shot, 2 fatally, in 'ambush' amid music video shoot near Houston, sheriff says

8 shot, 2 fatally, in 'ambush' amid music video shoot near Houston, sheriff says
euronews


