Somalia: Car bomb in Mogadishu kills several people

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
A car bomb has exploded at a busy security checkpoint in Somalia's capital. The city has suffered regular terrorist attacks in recent years.
News video: Dozens killed in Mogadishu car bomb attack: Police

Dozens killed in Mogadishu car bomb attack: Police 02:30

 Large plume of black smoke seen above Somali capital as some 100 people, including children, rushed to hospitals.

Deadly car bomb in Somali capital [Video]Deadly car bomb in Somali capital

At least 60 people have been killed in a car bomb blast at a busy security check-point in Somalia's capital. Police captain Mohamed Hussein said the blast targeted a tax collection centre during the..

Somalia: Car bomb in Mogadishu kills scores of people

A car bomb has exploded at a busy security checkpoint in Somalia's capital, killing scores of people. The city has suffered regular terrorist attacks in recent...
Deutsche Welle

More than 60 people killed in Somalia car bombing

A bomb blast has killed at least 61 people and wounded dozens during the morning rush hour in Mogadishu as Somalia returned to work after its weekend.
SBS Also reported by •SifySeattle TimesBBC News

