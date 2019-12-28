Global  

Australia: Thirsty koala stops cyclist to take a drink amid heatwave

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Australia's cuddliest marsupials are suffering from the continent's extreme weather, with over 2,000 dying from heat and dehydration. One koala found a solution, stopping two cyclists to sip from their water bottle.
News video: Firefighter gives water to thirsty Koala as Australia bushfires rage on

Firefighter gives water to thirsty Koala as Australia bushfires rage on 00:21

 As fires continue to rage across southern Australia, a firefighter was seen providing a bottle of water to a thirsty Koala. Credit to 'Oakbank Balhannah CFS'.

Firefighters offer water to thirsty koala amid south Australia bushfires [Video]Firefighters offer water to thirsty koala amid south Australia bushfires

Thirsty koala drinks water from a bottle offered by a firefighter in Cudlee Creek

Rescuing a Koala from the Banks of the Murray [Video]Rescuing a Koala from the Banks of the Murray

Occurred on December 21, 2019 / Cobram, Victoria, Australia Info from Licensor: "We found this distressed koala stuck on the banks of the Murray River unable to climb back up the bank after seeking..

Thirsty koala approaches cyclists during Adelaide heatwave

As Adelaide entered its second day of more than 40C, this koala walked up to a group of cyclists to get a much-needed drink.
