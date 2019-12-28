Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Death toll in Mogadishu bomb blast rises to 61: ambulance official

Reuters Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
A bomb blast at a busy checkpoint in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday killed at least 61 people and wounded dozens, according to an ambulance service official.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

At least 61 dead, 51 injured in Somalia bomb blast - ambulance official

At least 61 dead, 51 injured in Somalia bomb blast - ambulance official"So far, we've carried 61 dead people and 51 others injured. There are more casualties and the death toll is sure to rise," Abdikadir Abdirahman Haji Aden,...
Jerusalem Post

Death toll in Somalia truck bomb blast rises to 76

Mogadishu [Somali], Dec 28 (ANI): The death toll in a massive truck bomb blast at a busy security checkpoint in Somali's capital Mogadishu on Saturday has risen...
Sify


Tweets about this

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Death toll in Mogadishu bomb blast rises to 61 - ambulance official https://t.co/0B7fzoA0Xw https://t.co/3C6WKCKe6E 8 seconds ago

The_Raza_Malik

Raza RT @HarunMaruf: BREAKING: Officials in Mogadishu say the death toll has risen to at least 76 https://t.co/sxw2nzOXox 23 seconds ago

mohama__ke

MOHAMED A. YUSUF RT @HarunMaruf: BREAKING: Death Toll now at 61, according to ⁦@AaminAmbulance⁩ this a preliminary report, number very likely to rise. http… 53 seconds ago

smgbristol

Bristol Somali Media RT @HarunMaruf: Based on current death toll (76), today’s attack is the third deadliest terrorist incident in Mogadishu. The two previous d… 3 minutes ago

DanielWickham93

Daniel Wickham RT @AP: The director of an ambulance service in Somalia says the death toll from a truck bomb has risen again, with at least 61 people kill… 4 minutes ago

Rougepprince

orhan RT @AJEnglish: UPDATE: Death toll rises to at least 61 people in Mogadishu car bomb attack https://t.co/fbHBeCE45T https://t.co/4qagO9HeId 6 minutes ago

StandardKenya

The Standard Digital Update: Death Toll rises to 90 https://t.co/pTcN0JcB7y 11 minutes ago

sandeeparya4u

संदीप पांडे RT @WIONews: A massive #carbomb exploded in a busy area of #Mogadishu on Saturday, leaving at least 76 people dead, many of them university… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.