Australia vs New Zealand: Trent Boult fractures his non-bowling hand, to miss third Test

DNA Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
In the match between Australia and New Zealand, the BlackCaps pace spearhead Trent Boult fractured his non-bowling hand.
Recent related news from verified sources

UPDATE 3-New Zealand in Australia 2019/20 Scoreboard

Dec 28 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of 2nd test between Australia and New Zealand on Friday at Melbourne, Australia Australia lead New Zealand...
Reuters India Also reported by •BBC Sport

Cricket: Black Caps name starting XI for Boxing Day test against Australia at the MCG in Melbourne

Cricket: Black Caps name starting XI for Boxing Day test against Australia at the MCG in MelbourneTrent Boult will bolster the Black Caps' bowling attack, while Tom Blundell will make his first test appearance in over two years in the side's two changes for...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Reuters IndiaThe Age

Tweets about this

AkhilRaj321

Akhil Raj O R RT @dna: Australia vs New Zealand: #TrentBoult fractures his non-bowling hand, to miss third Test #AUSvsNZ https://t.co/MVlQ72EFJf 5 minutes ago

Sports_NDTV

NDTV Sports RT @CricketNDTV: New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult fractured his non-bowling hand and will miss the third Test against Australia #AUS… 5 minutes ago

CricketNDTV

CricketNDTV New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult fractured his non-bowling hand and will miss the third Test against Australi… https://t.co/JzdEMFh2z1 6 minutes ago

CricketNDTV

CricketNDTV New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult fractured his non-bowling hand and will miss the third Test against Australi… https://t.co/UumfzHzIVy 10 minutes ago

PAKISTAN_24x7

PAKISTANI NEWS Australia vs New Zealand: Trent Boult's cricket tour over with broken hand - https://t.co/qajlt1Llze https://t.co/151dBH5dBs 15 minutes ago

dhinesh_dk26

தீரன் தினேஷ் RT @cricketcomau: Boult was struck on the hand in the 53rd over. Details on Boult's injury: https://t.co/ETV0kxuSRI #AUSvNZ https://t.co/… 30 minutes ago

dna

DNA Australia vs New Zealand: #TrentBoult fractures his non-bowling hand, to miss third Test #AUSvsNZ https://t.co/MVlQ72EFJf 39 minutes ago

mysports_league

My Sports League RT @toisports: #AUSvNZ #AUSvsNZ #BoxingDayTest @BLACKCAPS pace spearhead @trent_boult fractures hand 🏏 #TrentBoult was struck on the glo… 43 minutes ago

