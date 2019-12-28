Global  

Kushal Punjabi's wife Audrey Dolhen and son Kian were going to return to India on Friday

DNA Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Kushal Punjabi's family tried connecting with him throughout Thursday, only to find him deceased
News video: TV actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Mumbai home, tributes pour in

TV actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Mumbai home, tributes pour in 00:47

 Well known TV actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his Mumbai residence.

Kushal Punjabi's wife arrives at his funeral

Television actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide on December 26, 2019 and was found hanging at his Pali Hill, Bandra residence by his friends. The Kaal actor's...
IndiaTimes

Karanvir Bohra, Dia Mirza and other celebs condole Kushal Punjabi's demise

Actors from the world of small and big screens on Friday took to social media to express their sorrow over the demise of Kushal Punjabi, the actor who was found...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Sify

