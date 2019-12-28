Kushal Punjabi's wife Audrey Dolhen and son Kian were going to return to India on Friday

Television actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide on December 26, 2019 and was found hanging at his Pali Hill, Bandra residence by his friends. The Kaal actor's...

Karanvir Bohra, Dia Mirza and other celebs condole Kushal Punjabi's demise Actors from the world of small and big screens on Friday took to social media to express their sorrow over the demise of Kushal Punjabi, the actor who was found...

Mid-Day 1 day ago Also reported by • Sify

