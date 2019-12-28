Global  

A US contractor was killed and several US troops were wounded in Iraq rocket attack

Saturday, 28 December 2019
A US contractor was killed and several US troops were wounded in Iraq rocket attackReuters A US defense contractor was killed and several American and Iraqi troops were wounded Friday in a rocket attack in northern Iraq, US officials said. According to...
News video: Iraq rocket attack kills US contractor, wounds military personnel

Iraq rocket attack kills US contractor, wounds military personnel 04:50

 Washington calls on Baghdad to take steps to protect American interests in country in face of attacks.

'Several' US troops injured in Iraq rocket attack that killed US contractor: official

A U.S. defense contractor was killed in a rocket attack in Iraq on Friday outside the city of Kirkuk in northern Iraq, a U.S. official told Fox News.
FOXNews.com

US contractor killed, troops wounded in Iraq rocket attack

A rocket attack in northern Iraq killed an American contractor and wounded several military personnel Friday, the first US casualties from a string of recent...
France 24


Tweets about this

cositutti

Ikam RT @DonKlericuzio: A US civilian contractor was killed and several US service members including an Iraqi #Military personnel were wounded i… 9 minutes ago

KurdistanPrjct

The Kurdistan Project TKP Backlash on Iraqi and Irani Kirkuk takeover as a US military contractor dies and several US soldiers get wouneded b… https://t.co/4fqS3IgMqq 13 minutes ago

On_Point_Skillz

ᛤ҉ RT @alanwartv2: Breaking: US Secretary of State #Pompeo makes unannounced trip to #Iraq, #alAsad air base, 24 hours after several American… 13 minutes ago

Maximus10271043

Maximus in the War Zone RT @LucasFoxNews: U.S. defense contractor killed in rocket attack in northern Iraq today and "several" U.S. troops wounded: officials Ther… 15 minutes ago

motikahana

כהנא מוטי مؤتي كهانا Moti Kahana 🇺🇸 RT @vvanwilgenburg: One U.S. civilian contractor was killed and several U.S. service members and Iraqi personnel were wounded in a rocket a… 20 minutes ago

muntadher_Taie

🇺🇸🇮🇶 ابنك ياعراق : Son of Iraq RT @mithal_al: The Honorable Mike Pompeo. Once again, the Iranians attacking you. A rocket attack in northern Iraq killed an American cont… 23 minutes ago

Captain_Marlow

Capt. Marlow US civilian contractor killed, several troops injured in rocket attack on Iraqi military base https://t.co/pOQtS5AsrE 30 minutes ago

coness26

Coness26 RT @ABC: US civilian contractor killed, several troops injured in rocket attack on Iraqi military base. https://t.co/qLZmBO5oiH 32 minutes ago

