Irish Examiner Sport Jurgen Klopp always felt Adama Traore would flourish at the right club https://t.co/zk3B1c1I2f 11 minutes ago Ralvinjohnson RT @AnfieldWatch: Jurgen Klopp claims he always knew Adama Traore would become a star once he found the right manager. “He is really dange… 14 minutes ago Anfield Watch Jurgen Klopp claims he always knew Adama Traore would become a star once he found the right manager. “He is really… https://t.co/pby9vSYESb 26 minutes ago World News Network Jurgen Klopp always felt Adama Traore would flourish at the right club #Liverpool #AdamaTraore #JurgenKlopp… https://t.co/yeZcgSbVM1 2 hours ago PA Dugout Jurgen Klopp always felt Adama Traore would flourish at the right club https://t.co/5tPWFp9VQI 2 hours ago wolvesnews2019 Jurgen Klopp always felt Adama Traore would flourish at the right club https://t.co/qcVVGEky26 https://t.co/Wk4qC7fqZs 3 hours ago SportsGridUK Jurgen Klopp always felt Adama Traore would flourish at the right club https://t.co/Xs61GyHYn8 https://t.co/o9Y4ftbjOT 3 hours ago liverpoolnews2019 Jurgen Klopp always felt Adama Traore would flourish at the right club https://t.co/fbIdrWVIMw https://t.co/U0uQxsCHQq 3 hours ago