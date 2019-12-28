Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Jurgen Klopp always felt Adama Traore would flourish at the right club

WorldNews Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Jurgen Klopp always felt Adama Traore would flourish at the right clubBy Ian Parkes, PA December 28 2019 10:00 AM 0 Comments Jurgen Klopp always felt Adama Traore would flourish at the right club Independent.ie Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claims he always knew Wolves winger Adama Traore would become a star once he found the right manager to nurse his burgeoning career. https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/jurgen-klopp-always-felt-adama-traore-would-flourish-at-the-right-club-38818000.html https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/a9603/38817995.ece/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_ed72ec95-5294-4dd3-8cde-5c7acd5d16d6_1 Email Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claims he always knew Wolves winger Adama Traore would become a star once he...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool: A look back at 2019 [Video]Liverpool: A look back at 2019

Review of Liverpool Football Club 2018/2019. The club won the Champions League, Super Cup and the Club World Cup with manager Jurgen Klopp at the helm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Klopp lost for words after Club World Cup triumph [Video]Klopp lost for words after Club World Cup triumph

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he struggled to put his feelings into words after winning the Club World Cup. A Roberto Firmino goal in extra-time gave them a 1-0 victory over Flamengo and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explains why Wolves star Adama Traore is harder to defend against than Jamie Vardy

Jurgen Klopp always believed Adama Traore was going to turn into a star but just needed the right manager to nurture him. Traore has been a revelation at Wolves...
talkSPORT

Jurgen Klopp proud as Liverpool pass another test with Club World Cup win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises his players for 'passing test after test' as they become Club World Cup champions for the first time by beating Flamengo.
BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ExaminerSport

Irish Examiner Sport Jurgen Klopp always felt Adama Traore would flourish at the right club https://t.co/zk3B1c1I2f 11 minutes ago

JukkieTruRedz

Ralvinjohnson RT @AnfieldWatch: Jurgen Klopp claims he always knew Adama Traore would become a star once he found the right manager. “He is really dange… 14 minutes ago

AnfieldWatch

Anfield Watch Jurgen Klopp claims he always knew Adama Traore would become a star once he found the right manager. “He is really… https://t.co/pby9vSYESb 26 minutes ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Jurgen Klopp always felt Adama Traore would flourish at the right club #Liverpool #AdamaTraore #JurgenKlopp… https://t.co/yeZcgSbVM1 2 hours ago

PAdugout

PA Dugout Jurgen Klopp always felt Adama Traore would flourish at the right club https://t.co/5tPWFp9VQI 2 hours ago

wolvesnews2019

wolvesnews2019 Jurgen Klopp always felt Adama Traore would flourish at the right club https://t.co/qcVVGEky26 https://t.co/Wk4qC7fqZs 3 hours ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Jurgen Klopp always felt Adama Traore would flourish at the right club https://t.co/Xs61GyHYn8 https://t.co/o9Y4ftbjOT 3 hours ago

liverpoolnews26

liverpoolnews2019 Jurgen Klopp always felt Adama Traore would flourish at the right club https://t.co/fbIdrWVIMw https://t.co/U0uQxsCHQq 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.