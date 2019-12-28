Global  

76 killed in Somalia car bomb: Police

WorldNews Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
76 killed in Somalia car bomb: PoliceA massive car bomb exploded in a busy area of the Somali capital Mogadishu on...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Deadly car bomb in Somali capital

Deadly car bomb in Somali capital 00:33

 At least 60 people have been killed in a car bomb blast at a busy security check-point in Somalia's capital. Police captain Mohamed Hussein said the blast targeted a tax collection centre during the Saturday morning rush-hour in Mogadishu as Somalians returned to work after the weekend.

Somalia: Car Bomb Hits Somali Police Checkpoint in Mogadishu

[Shabelle] A massive car bomb blast was heard at a main Somali police checkpoint in western Mogadishu on Saturday morning at 8:00 am local time.
News24.com | 'All I could see was scattered dead bodies' - car bomb leaves over 20 dead in Mogadishu: police, witnesses

A massive car bomb has exploded in a busy area of the Somali capital Mogadishu, leaving more than 20 people dead, police and witnesses have said.
Oromoo43536832

Oromoo Ahmad RT @AJEnglish: 'At least 30' people killed and many wounded in Somalia's capital Mogadishu after an enormous car bomb blast https://t.co/Kl… 3 minutes ago

anistrono

kiprotich arap rono, rator 🇰🇰🇪🇪 RT @AshaActivist: Bomb attacks has become part and parcel of the capital city of Somalia. At least 61 died on this attack children included… 44 minutes ago

AshaActivist

Asha Ismail Bomb attacks has become part and parcel of the capital city of Somalia. At least 61 died on this attack children in… https://t.co/ZDgFzvPvot 45 minutes ago

D10011980

Danny RT @mwarsama: *SOMALIA: Bomb Attack* DEADLY TERROR ATTACK - Car bomb explosion - Outskirts of Mogadishu - Along busy road near checkpoint -… 1 hour ago

mwarsama

mohamed warsama *SOMALIA: Bomb Attack* DEADLY TERROR ATTACK - Car bomb explosion - Outskirts of Mogadishu - Along busy road near ch… https://t.co/BA6ODupV54 1 hour ago

nobusuzuki1

Nobusa Suzumori : I'll win the disease! RT @HonourableMedia: NEWS 61 People have Died after huge Car Bomb Explosion at a busy Security Checkpoint-Afgoye Road Junction in Mogadish… 1 hour ago

NemesisProtect1

Nemesis Protection #SOMALIA: At least 61 people have been killed and many wounded in a car bomb attack in the Somali capital… https://t.co/e2JCkU52Bv 2 hours ago

xtiandela

Xtian Dela™ At least 70 people have been killed and many injured in a car bomb attack in the capital of Somalia, Mogadishu. Po… https://t.co/8PGv03K3GP 2 hours ago

