Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Football playoffs, winter blast, copter crash investigation: 5 things you need to know this weekend

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
A winter blast for parts of the US, helicopter crash investigation and a great weekend for football: The news you need to know to start your day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Volunteers help clear snow from Jeffco football stadium ahead of big weekend games [Video]Volunteers help clear snow from Jeffco football stadium ahead of big weekend games

Mother Nature dropped more than a foot of snow on Jeffco Stadium off 6th Avenue and Kipling this past Tuesday, but that didn’t deter volunteers from helping out the community so the stadium could be..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:26Published


Tweets about this

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @HelloNewsSite: Football playoffs, winter blast, copter crash: 5 things to know https://t.co/oN9JXpxeEC #TheWeekUSA #TodayUSA #Today 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.