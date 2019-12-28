DSMWcom Family feud at the Fiesta Bowl: ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit having ‘surreal’ week https://t.co/0YjFewojht 1 hour ago Brenda Hawkins RT @ericksmith: There's a family feud in the Kirk Herbstreit house at the Fiesta Bowl. Some back Clemson. Some back Ohio State. And there's… 3 hours ago nik Family feud at the Fiesta Bowl: ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit having 'surreal' week - USA TODAY https://t.co/11mz4lDHXt 3 hours ago Erick Smith There's a family feud in the Kirk Herbstreit house at the Fiesta Bowl. Some back Clemson. Some back Ohio State. And… https://t.co/RlA1AWWrNo 3 hours ago Jeff Seidel Fantastic read... Family feud at the Fiesta Bowl: ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit having 'surreal' week https://t.co/n4S4NQQwo0 via @USATODAY 3 hours ago The Charlie Rose RT @Schrotenboer: Family feud at the Fiesta Bowl: ESPN's @KirkHerbstreit having 'surreal' week. But whose side is wife on? https://t.co/13q… 4 hours ago BHS SPORTS PAGE RT @Enquirer: Family feud at the Fiesta Bowl: ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit having 'surreal' week https://t.co/j9iVdL8dD0 4 hours ago Enquirer Family feud at the Fiesta Bowl: ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit having 'surreal' week https://t.co/j9iVdL8dD0 4 hours ago