Standout freshman season has Derek Stingley on track to be LSU's greatest defensive back

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Derek Stingley has been so impressive in his freshman season, LSU coach Ed Orgeron thinks he can be the greatest defensive back in school history.
