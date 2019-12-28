Global  

Ukraine rivals to swap prisoners Sunday: separatists

WorldNews Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Ukraine rivals to swap prisoners Sunday: separatistsMOSCOW: Ukrainian authorities and pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country have agreed to swap dozens of prisoners on Sunday, the self-declared rebel republic of Donetsk said. Both sides had said earlier this month they would carry out a prisoner exchange by the end of the year, following high-profile peace talks in Paris aimed at de-escalating Europe's only active war. "Kiev and the Donbass (a term used to refer to rebel-held eastern Ukraine) have reached an accord on an exchange of prisoners... this Sunday December 29," Donetsk government spokeswoman Daria Morozova said in a statement. She said two separatist territories Donetsk and Lugansk will...
Ukraine, separatists expected to swap prisoners on Sunday

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kyiv expects to swap prisoners with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said...
Seattle Times

