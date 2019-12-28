Who did Andrew Dunbar play in Game Of Thrones and what was his cause of death?

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Andrew passed away this week (Picture: Andrew passed away this week (Picture: HBO ) Game Of Thrones alum Andrew Dunbar sadly passed away on Christmas Eve . The extra, who was in his 30s, is said to have died suddenly in his home in East Belfast the day before Christmas. Pamela Smyth, Head of Crowd Makeup on Game Of Thrones told Belfast Live: ‘Even among the thousands of extras that came through the crowd room on Thrones – Andrew always stood out.’ Co-star and friend Andy McClay, added: ‘Everyone always wanted Andrew. There was just something about him that was special. ‘People... 👓 View full article

