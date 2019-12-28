Global  

Who did Andrew Dunbar play in Game Of Thrones and what was his cause of death?

WorldNews Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Who did Andrew Dunbar play in Game Of Thrones and what was his cause of death?Andrew passed away this week (Picture: HBO) Game Of Thrones alum Andrew Dunbar sadly passed away on Christmas Eve. The extra, who was in his 30s, is said to have died suddenly in his home in East Belfast the day before Christmas. Pamela Smyth, Head of Crowd Makeup on Game Of Thrones told Belfast Live: ‘Even among the thousands of extras that came through the crowd room on Thrones – Andrew always stood out.’ Co-star and friend Andy McClay, added: ‘Everyone always wanted Andrew. There was just something about him that was special. ‘People...
Andrew Dunbar dies: Game of Thrones actor suffered a sudden death at home

Andrew Dunbar dies: Game of Thrones actor suffered a sudden death at homeAndrew Dunbar also made appearances on Line of Duty
Wales Online

Andrew Dunbar death: Game of Thrones extra dies suddenly at home on Christmas Eve

Actor worked on shows including Derry Girls and Line of Duty
Independent


