Saturday, 28 December 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — A 60-year-old man who was punched and kicked during a $1 mugging on Christmas Eve has died, police said Saturday. Juan Fresnada died Friday afternoon at the Bronx hospital where he was taken in critical condition after the mugging early Tuesday, the New York Police Department said. Officers have released surveillance